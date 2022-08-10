Navi Mumbai: Three held for mobile snatching; five cases solved in last couple of months

ANI

The central unit, Crime Branch, of the Navi Mumbai police arrested three persons last week and claimed to have solved at least five cases of mobile phone snatching that took place under the Navi Mumbai police jurisdiction in the last couple of months. The police also recovered stolen mobile phones and a scooter, amounting to Rs 1.33 lakh in total.

The trio has been identified as Akash Rajesh Kamble, 22, and Siddesh Suresh Mourya, 26, – both residents of sector 14 in Koparkhairane – and Imran Jakir Shiakh, 30, who is a resident of Karave village in Seawoods-Nerul. According to the police, all three are unemployed.

The officials of the central unit of the crime branch received information that two to three persons were coming near the DMart store in Koparkhairane to sell stolen mobile phones. They laid a trap and when two of the accused arrived at the spot, they were caught along with a scooter that was used to commit the crimes. “They would ride around the city and take advantage of lonely roads, snatching mobile phones from unsuspecting people who were talking on the device,” said an official from the crime branch.

With the arrest of the three, the police claim to have solved five cases of theft lodged at Nerul, APMC, Vashi, Turbhe and NRI police stations in Navi Mumbai.