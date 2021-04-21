Navi Mumbai: Three held for killing a 35-year-old man for having affair with married woman in Taloja

Later, during the investigation, the police came to know that Yadav was very close to one of his colleagues, Rahul Vilong, 20. Yadav used to visit Vilong house in Taloja quite often. “During technical analysis of the case, we found some loopholes in the case and caught Vilong for interrogation,” said Kashinath Chavan, senior inspector of Taloja police station.

“During interrogation, Vilong said Yadav allegedly had an affair with his wife, and hence he had planned to kill him with the help of two other friends- Ratish Baraik, 22 and Raju Lohra, 29. On Friday, he called Yadav to drink at an isolated place near the pond. Baraik and Lohra also joined them later. Once Yadav was fully drunk, Vilong and his friends started assaulting him with bare hands. Later they pulled him to the pond and pushed him into the water. Yadav died of suffocation in the water,” he said.

The police arrested Baraik and Lohra within a few hours. They booked the accused under sections 302, 201 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). They were produced before the judicial court and have been remanded to police custody.