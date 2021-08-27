Navi Mumbai: Three friends held for killing 15-year-old over drinking in Kalamboli

Kalamboli police arrested three friends for allegedly killing a 15 years youth in Kalamboli early this week. According to police, the victim, a class 9 student, was addicted to cannabis, alcohol and drug pills and he was beaten to death over drinking alcohol at a market in Kalamboli.

The arrested people are identified as Pratik Pagare, 18, Udit Naik, 22, and a 16-year-old boy. They are all residents of Kalamboli and were friends of the deceased.

On July 23 morning around 7am, the police found an unidentified youth around 15-year-old lying injured at sector 5E in Kalamboli. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. However, doctors at the hospital declared him dead. A case of murder was registered at Kalamboli police station against unidentified person.

The same day, the police established the identity of the deceased through his mother. According to police, the deceased was identified as Nitesh Sunil Duvedi, a resident of Kopra in Kharghar. The family was earlier living in Kalamboli and two months ago, they had shifted to Kharghar.

Sanjay Patil, senior police inspector from Kalamboli police station said that Duvedi was addicted to multiple drugs including cannabis, alcohol, and drug pills. “He along with his friends used to roam during the night and committed petty crimes like thefts. Whatever they used to loot from crimes, they spent on drugs,” said Patil.

On July 22 night, he was found injured near a mini market in Kalamboli where the deceased used to drink along with his friends.

Meanwhile, a couple of his friends came over there to drink. However, Duvedi asked why they came over there for drinking.

“Duvedi slapped one of them following an argument over drinking at the market,” said Patil. He added that they kept arguing even after they left the market and they later beat him black and blue in the darkness and fled. The injuries were so grave that he died in the night itself. The police arrested the three friends for the murder.

