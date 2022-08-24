Navi Mumbai: Three drivers become clerks and typists at NMMC

Representative Image |

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) administration has taken an important decision regarding cadre change and promoted three deserving drivers as clerks and typists. They all have completed mandatory service periods and possess the required educational qualifications.

In the last year, the municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar has consistently taken positive decisions and has given the benefit to around 467 employees under the Assured Progress. Similarly, 292 officers and employees have also been promoted.

On the same line, an important decision was taken regarding the cadre change and three qualified drivers from the driver cadre were transferred to the clerk-typist cadre.

The structure and service entry rules of the NMMC have been approved wherein there is a provision to give 10% appointment for the post of Clerk-Typist to drivers who have completed at least 3 years of service as well as possessing required education.