Navi Mumbai: Three booked for stealing and selling data of prospective home buyers from builder’s office

Photo credit: IANS

APMC police booked three persons for allegedly stealing data from a developer’s office computer and selling them in the open market. Two of the accused were working in Vashi-based developer’s company while the third is the friend of one of the accused, said police.

The developer collected the data of prospective home buyers who visited the company’s website while searching for properties.

As per the complainant, Jitendra Manohar Ravlani, 42, one of the employees identified as Dhanish Chandan Fulsunge was working at the developer’s Vashi office and keeping the record of prospective home buyers who visited the company’s website and filled out a form. Fulsunge along with another employee Abhishek Vijay Sonawane, who was working at one of the construction sites, stole around 5000 data collected between May 1, 2022, and June 31, 2022.

On July 18, the complainant Ravlani received information from a real estate broker that someone was selling data of prospective customers of developers’ projects in various places in Navi Mumbai and Dombivali. The broker also informed Ravlani that they were also asking customers to end the deal with the existing developers and showing them other projects on different sites.

Finally, they came to know that Fulsunge and Sonawane stole the data and they were selling them by involving Sonawane’s friend Suraj Murlidhar Unkikar.

Based on the complaint, the APMC police registered a case of theft against them under sections 379 and 34 of IPC and sections 43 A, 66, and 66 (B) of the IT Act and started an investigation.