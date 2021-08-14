Navi Mumbai: Thief dies hours after he being thrashed at Koparkhairane

A thief aged around 25 died a few hours after he was allegedly assaulted by some people at Koparkhairane on Friday. While the police have registered an accidental death report, the exact reason for his death is not yet known.

The deceased identified as Dinesh Chauhan, a resident of Koprakhairane had tried to enter a house on the fourth floor of a building in sector 9 at around 4 am. However, the house owners woke up and caught hold of him. The house owner then allegedly thrashed him for entering his house and later handed him over to the police.

Pradeep Tidar, senior inspector of Koparkhairane police station said that Chauhan had entered the house with the intention of burglary. But the cause of his death is not known. “It is confirmed that Chauhan had entered the house with the intention of stealing valuables. When he was handed to us, he started vomiting after some time. Later we took him to the NMMC hospital at Vashi. But he died there after some time,” said Tidar.

Tidar added that Chauhan was assaulted by the house owner as he was trying to escape from their clutches. “Though he was assaulted, the cause of his death may be different. He had shown symptoms of a heart attack,” said Tidar, adding that he fell when he tried to run away from clutches of the house owners.

“We did not see any injury marks on his body. We will get to know his cause of death after receiving the postmortem reports and hence we have registered an accidental death case for now,” he added.

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 12:41 AM IST