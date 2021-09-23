Navi Mumbai, Thane, Vasai-Virar shuttle to resume

The railway authorities have decided to resume shuttle MEMU trains on the Vasai-Diva-Panvel route from September 24. This special service has been suspended due to the pandemic. Respondents said it will bring a huge relief to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, where people are currently struggling with rail and road travel.

According to officials from the Central Railway (CR), there will be at least 16 MEMU special services on this corridor, of which eight MEMU services are on Diva and Vasai section, with remaining on the Panvel-Diva-Vasai corridor. This corridor is mainly used to operate long distance, MEMU and goods trains. No suburban trains run on this corridor. There is a proposal for a suburban rail corridor on the Vasai-Diva-Panvel route, which is expected to cater to 4.5 lakh passengers per day.

