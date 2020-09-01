Navi Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivali, Mira-Bhayandar, Ulhasnagar to soon get COVID-19 jumbo centres with 5,000 beds

With the rise in coronavirus cases, the state authorities will set up COVID-19 jumbo centres in Navi Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivali, Mira-Bhayandar and Ulhasnagar.
According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the state authorities will set up COVID-19 jumbo centres with 5,000 additional beds in these satellite cities. Thane will build 1,800 beds at two centres, Navi Mumbai 1,200 at three centres, Kalyan-Dombivali 1,000, and Mira-Bhayandar and Ulhasnagar 500 each.
As per the report, BMC officials and medical experts who helped set up jumbo centres in Mumbai are guiding the municipal corporations of Navi Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivali, Mira-Bhayandar and Ulhasnagar.
Of the total 8 circles, the Mumbai circle (MMR) saw fatalities rising by 68 to 12,839 and with 3,171 new infectees, the total cases went up to 334,218. The MMR, which includes Mumbai city and Thane, has till now reported 3,34,218 cases and 12,839 deaths.
The MMR includes Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivli, Panvel, Vasai-Virar, Mira-Bhayander, Bhiwandi-Nizampur and Ulhasnagar.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 7,92,541 on Monday with the addition of 11,852 new cases, while 184 patients succumbed to the infection, 32 of them in Mumbai, the health department said. On Sunday, the state had reported 16,408 cases.
With the 184 new deaths reported on Monday, the state's fatality count rose to 24,583, it said. The department said of the 184 deaths reported on Monday, 143 were from the past 48 hours, while 32 from last week.
