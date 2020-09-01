Navi Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivali, Mira-Bhayandar, Ulhasnagar to soon get COVID-19 jumbo centres with 5,000 beds

With the rise in coronavirus cases, the state authorities will set up COVID-19 jumbo centres in Navi Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivali, Mira-Bhayandar and Ulhasnagar.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the state authorities will set up COVID-19 jumbo centres with 5,000 additional beds in these satellite cities. Thane will build 1,800 beds at two centres, Navi Mumbai 1,200 at three centres, Kalyan-Dombivali 1,000, and Mira-Bhayandar and Ulhasnagar 500 each.

As per the report, BMC officials and medical experts who helped set up jumbo centres in Mumbai are guiding the municipal corporations of Navi Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivali, Mira-Bhayandar and Ulhasnagar.