Navi Mumbai: Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena kick-starts development work started in Kalamboli

Navi Mumbai: Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena kick-starts development work started in Kalamboli

The authorities have made available funds for these four projects which include the installation of two selfie points in the city.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, January 30, 2023, 01:59 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena kick-starts development work started in Kalamboli | Sourced photo
The continuous follow-up by Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Raigad District Chief Shirish Gharat has yielded results as four developmental works kick off in the Kalamboli area after approval of concerned authorities. Most of these works are beautification projects.

The authorities have made available funds for these four projects which include installation of two selfie points with 'I Love Kalamboli' and 'I Love Roadpali' in the city.

Navi Mumbai: NMMC felicitates winners of essay and poem recitation competition
article-image

The work for installation of selfie point was initiated by Kalamboli City Chief of the party, Suryakant Mhaskar.

Kalamboli City Organizer Arvind Kadav, Akshay Salunkhe, City Coordinator Girish Dhumal, Rajesh Jale, Nandu Choudhary, Abhaji Javier, Sameem Ansari, Lokhande and other officials were present in this event on this occasion.

