Navi Mumbai: Techie loses Rs 26,000 to cyber fraudster | Photo: Representative Image

A 26-year-old woman from Nerul was cheated by a cyber fraudster after she downloaded an app to renew special services on her mobile number. However, soon after downloading the app and sharing the id, two illegal transactions were made, said police.

According to police, the complainant who works in a software company received a call on August 2 morning and the caller identified himself as the customer care executive of a mobile service provider. The caller informed her that the prime membership on her number had already lapsed and asked whether she was interested to renew it.

The complainant agreed to renew the prime membership. The caller then sought the mobile number and later asked to download the “TEAM VIEWER QUICK SUPPORT” application on the mobile. As asked by the cyber fraudster, she downloaded the app. After downloading the app, she got an ID that the caller asked to share. Soon after sharing the ID, the mobile screen automatically starts sharing.

The caller then asked her to recharge a voucher of Rs 119 and also offered Rs 100 cashback if recharged with a debit card directly. The complainant then used one of her bank account's debit cards to recharge Rs 119. While she made one transaction of Rs 119, two more transactions of Rs 17,994 and Rs 8,512 were made in the next five minutes. In total, she lost Rs 26,506 to the cyber fraudster.

The complainant realized that she was cheated and approached the Nerul police station and registered a complaint. The police registered a complaint against an unidentified person under section 66 C of the IT Act and started the investigation.