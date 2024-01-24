Navi Mumbai: Teachers Lead Global Tobacco-Free Initiatives

FPJ

Mumbai: Following the success of Tobacco-Free Teachers, Tobacco-Free Society (TFT-TFS) programme in Bihar, the Healis Sekhsaria Institute for Public Health in Navi Mumbai, in collaboration with the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health (HSPH)/Dana Farber Cancer Institute (DFCI) in the USA have come up with an innovative initiative by positioning teachers as key influencers in spearheading tobacco control efforts within schools.

“In a country where tobacco-related deaths claim the lives of 3,700 individuals daily, Maharashtra grapples with a staggering 27% of its population affected by the adverse effects of tobacco consumption. This situation necessitates urgent implementation of initiatives aiming to guide school leaders in overcoming tobacco use and, in turn, fostering tobacco-free environments within schools,” said Dr. Mangesh Pednekar, Director of Healis Sekhsaria Institute for Public Health, Navi-Mumbai, Maharashtra. Notably, this innovative initiative will be the world's first tobacco intervention centred around educators.

Innovative Initiatives To Address Tobacco Menace Emerge

From the bustling streets of Mumbai to Pune, tobacco-related deaths claim an alarming number of lives daily. The adverse impact is not confined solely to mortality but extends to a myriad of health complications, including respiratory disorders, cardiovascular diseases, and various forms of cancer. However, the pressing need to address this public health crisis has given rise to innovative initiatives.

In Bihar, a recent study has confirmed the feasibility of large-scale dissemination following the implementation of TFT-TFS. Subsequently, the project team developed a self-help manual for headmasters and teachers, derived from the evidence-based program.

"It was an evidence-based intervention programme designed to promote tobacco cessation among teachers and instil robust tobacco control policies within schools in Bihar. Executed from 2009 to 2011 in select government schools, the programme achieved remarkable success, with 50% of teachers successfully quitting tobacco, and 92% of schools implementing a Tobacco-Free School policy," he said.

Implementation Model

Key components of the self-help manual:

1. TFT-TFS programme material:

Empowering principals through self-implementation.

Six programme themes covering teacher role models, health effects of tobacco, motivation to quit, skills to quit, dealing with withdrawal, and maintenance and celebration.

2. Support in tobacco cessation/prevention:

Guidance for headmasters/teachers in understanding addiction.

Practical advice and government-provided toll-free contact number (1800-11-2356) for assistance.

3. Tobacco-free school policies:

Guidance for mandatory implementation through study materials and group discussions.

4. Posters and wall paintings:

Monthly themed visuals to facilitate discussions and promote a tobacco-free school environment.

Tobacco Menace In Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, the pervasive menace of tobacco has cast a dark shadow over the health of its population, with approximately 27% grappling with the adverse effects of tobacco consumption. The toll of this detrimental habit is staggering, contributing to a multitude of health issues that affect individuals across the state.

"In empowering teachers as champions of change against tobacco, we illuminate a path to a healthier, tobacco-free future for our communities. The TFT-TFS program stands as a testament to the transformative power of education and collaboration in the fight against a pervasive health menace," said Dr. Prakash Gupta, Director of Healis Sekhsaria Institute for Public Health Programme.