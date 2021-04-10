Navi Mumbai: Tea vendor near health centre spotted using basin water to make chai, booked

In a shocking incident, a 44-year-old tea vendor and his 18-year-old- son were allegedly found using water from a washbasin for making tea, near a health centre in Belapur. People wash their hands after taking COVID 19 vaccine. A few visitors noticed and made a video.
The Belapur police on Friday booked both the father and his for knowingly putting others' lives at risk. The tea stall was set up below a healthcare center, and people come to take vaccines at that center.
Ajit Kamble, sub-inspector from Belapur police station said that they had put up a drum at the end of the pipeline attached to the washbasin. “The water of that basin goes down to a small drain and the accused had kept a drum at the other end of the drain. They used to collect the water in the drum and use it for tea,” said Kamble. He added that some people spotted him doing that and made a video of the same. The video was sent to the civic officials, and following which a case was registered against them.
The police have booked the accused under sections 188, 269, 270, and 273 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
