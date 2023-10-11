 Navi Mumbai: Tanker Loaded With Hydrogen Peroxide Overturns Along Panvel-Mumbra Road; Driver Rescued
Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 12:18 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: A tanker loaded with 25 metric tonnes of hydrogen peroxide overturned at Navade Phata on the Mumbra-Panvel highway on Tuesday morning. After the tanker overturned, there was smoke coming out of it, causing panic in the area.

As there is a school along the highway in Navde Phata, the police immediately blocked the road traffic between Navde Phata and Roadpali Junction. Mumbra to Panvel traffic was running directly from the flyover.

The tanker driver was trapped in his seat after the truck overturned. The glass of the truck was broken to pull out the driver safely from the truck.

Efforts Made To Clear Spilt Hydrogen Peroxide Chemical

Later the fire brigade of Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) came and with the help of the Taloja traffic unit of Taloja police cleared the road by splashing water on the hydrogen peroxide chemical spread on the road.

As per the information, the tanker driver was taking the cargo of National Peroxide Company from Kalyan to JNPT port. However, the tanker driver lost control of the vehicle and it overturned.

