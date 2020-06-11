Navi Mumbai: Taloja police isolate 14 cops who came in close contact with coronavirus positive man accused of theft

Taloja police isolated 14 policemen after they came in close contact with a corona positive person who is accused in a theft case. The thief was arrested on Sunday in a house-breaking case and he was admitted to hospital after securing his bail online.

The 30-year-old accused in a housebreaking case was arrested on Sunday and he was supposed to be presented before the Panvel court on Monday, June 8. However, as per the routine check-up after the arrest of the accused, it was revealed that he was Corona positive.

Lawyer of the accused secured his bail online and he was admitted to a hospital in Panvel. Meanwhile, the police started the contact tracing and found that apart from others, 14 policemen of the Taloja police station had come in close contact with the thief.

Kashinath Chavan, senior police inspector from Taloja police station said that all the 14 policemen are quarantined as per the norms. “The police officer who arrested and interrogated and those who came in close contact in the police station have been quarantined,” said Chavan.