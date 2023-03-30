Navi Mumbai: Taloja cops rescue 4-year-old within 4 hours of kidnapping; manhunt for absconding accused on | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: Taloja police rescued a 4-year-old girl child within four hours after she was kidnapped by a neighbor in Phase one on Wednesday evening. The police have launched a manhunt for the accused who fled fearing the arrest.

Jitendra Sonawane, senior police inspector from Taloja police station confirmed that the girl child has been rescued. “We rescued the kid within four hours of her kidnapping,” said Sonawane. Shewas rescued from a Metro car shed in Taloja.

The girl child went missing in the evening and after she was not found anywhere, the family approached the police. “On the pretext of giving a cake, a neighbour kidnapped the girl child. The child was playing near her house,” said Sonawane. He added that the accused has been identified and will be arrested soon.

Soon after the complaint was received, the Taloja police formed multiple teams and checked the CCTV footage. Apart from the CCTV footage, the technical analysis helped to reach the kid and rescue her safely. The child has been reunited with the family.