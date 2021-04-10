Navi Mumbai: Swamped with COVID-19 cases, NMMC converts 45 NMMT buses into ambulances to meet demand

Amid rinsing cases of COVID 19 in the city, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has converted 45 NMMT buses into ambulances to ferry COVID patients from health centres to COVID care centre. The civic body will convert more buses into ambulances if the number of cases keeps increasing.
In the last 10 days, more than 10,000 positive cases of COVID 19 have been reported under the NMMC area, and this has put additional pressure on the existing infrastructure. The shortage of ambulances was being felt. In order to tide over the problem, the civic body converted NMMT 45 buses into ambulances to ferry COVID patients to COVID centres from health centres.
The civic body has also issued a helpline number for 24 hours to help citizens. The helpline number of 022-27567460. “The purpose is that citizens do not face any problem in the availability of ambulances as well as the beds,” said a senior civic official.
“At present 45 ambulances have been started and the number is being increased keeping in view the rising number of COVID patients. Besides, ambulances in the form of 3 buses are being provided to civic health centers where the number of patients is high,” added the official.