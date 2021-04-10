Navi Mumbai: Swamped with COVID-19 cases, NMMC converts 45 NMMT buses into ambulances to meet demand

The civic body has also issued a helpline number for 24 hours to help citizens. The helpline number of 022-27567460. “The purpose is that citizens do not face any problem in the availability of ambulances as well as the beds,” said a senior civic official.

“At present 45 ambulances have been started and the number is being increased keeping in view the rising number of COVID patients. Besides, ambulances in the form of 3 buses are being provided to civic health centers where the number of patients is high,” added the official.