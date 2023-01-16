Navi Mumbai: Swabhimani Youth Republican Party distributes sarees among women in Panvel | Sourced Photo

Mahesh Salunkhe, president of Swabhimani Youth Republican Party, Raigad distributed sarees to 50 tribal women at Ekvira Mahila Mandal ONGC Colony in Panvel.

The sarees were distributed on the eve of Makar Sankranti and the renaming day of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University.

Salunkhe said that most political parties distribute free items during the election to attract voters. "We do not wait for an election and continue to help the underprivileged people of society through various programs without any expectations. We have been conducting programs like the distribution of free books, distribution of uniforms, and distribution of notebooks regularly," he said.

He added, "The Swabhimani Party is always working to give women respect and dignity at par with men and also to build self-confidence in them."

At the event, Sagir Tamboli, a youth, publicly entered the party with his workers, believing in the leadership of Salunkhe. The event was attended by entrepreneurs Rajusheth Pradhan, Rajesh Khuthale, Vijay Dhotre, Saadhan Kamble, Mamtaj Pathan, and activists.