Navi Mumbai: Sufficient supply of grapes brings down retail price to ₹50 per kg

The good arrival of grapes at the wholesale market has brought down its retail price. Now, grapes are available between Rs 50 to Rs 60 per kg in retail. Traders say the season of grapes is moving towards its peak and it will further dip in price.

Though this year, the arrival of grapes was a little due to unseasonal rainfall in its growing areas in October-November.

70 to 80 tons arriving in market

At present, around 35 to 40 vehicles laden with grapes are arriving in the market. According to the APMC Vashi administration, around 70 to 80 tons of grapes are arriving in the market which is a good supply. Even the retail price is between Rs 50 and Rs 60 per kg.

The grapes have been arriving from Nashik, Baramati, and Solapur. “The fruit will be available till mid-April,” said a trader from APMC.

The season of grapes starts in November and continues till March-April. “The price of grapes varies depending on the quality, size and breed,” said the trader. However, he added that this year, the quality is much better than the previous year.

Harvest affected due to monsoon

This season, grape lovers had to wait till February-March as the early harvest of grapes was affected due to extended monsoon in many parts of the state, especially in grape-growing areas.

According to the trader, Nasik is the major contributor to an early harvest. However, around 30 to 40 percent of crops were damaged due to cracks developed following rainfalls. “The early harvest starts at the end of October and continues till November end or December first week. However, the normal harvest starts by January,” said a trader from APMC’s Fruits market. He added that a large amount of early harvest is normally exported to Russia and other countries.