Navi Mumbai: Stray dogs menace in Kharghar, 12 dogs sterilized in special drive

More than 12 dogs were sterilized on Wednesday in Kharghar after local representative, as well as citizens, complained to the civic authority. There has been a spurt in the dog population in the area and they were creating nuisance, claimed resident.
Residents requested the civic body to run a regular programme on dog sterilization to control its number.
Gurunath Gaikar, a corporator from Kharghar at Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has given a written complaint to the civic authority after the menace of stray dogs increased across the node. He informed that there has been a rise in the dogs’ population across the node. “More than 12 dogs were sterilized on Wednesday and the drive is expected to continue as the number of stray dogs are quite high,” said Gaikar.
In the past, children, as well as senior citizens, had faced difficulty while walking on the road as stray dogs had reportedly attacked children. Residents say that the number of stray dogs increased during the lockdown as the drive could not be conducted. Preeti Tawde, a resident of sector 10 in Kharghar said, “I have come across multiple female dogs who were lactating in the area. This means they had given birth of new puppies,” said Tawde, adding that administration must look into it as the rise in stray dogs often create problems.
On Wednesday, a team of In Defense of Animals visited sector 10 and adjoining areas and caught around 12 dogs. “We visit following civic adminsitration's order and sterilised dogs,” said an official from the organization. He added that after sterilisation, digs are freed.
Gaikar said that he is following the matter with the corporation that there should a regular drive to ensure that their numbers do not increase that cannot be controlled.