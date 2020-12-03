Navi Mumbai: Stray dogs menace in Kharghar, 12 dogs sterilized in special drive

More than 12 dogs were sterilized on Wednesday in Kharghar after local representative, as well as citizens, complained to the civic authority. There has been a spurt in the dog population in the area and they were creating nuisance, claimed resident.

Residents requested the civic body to run a regular programme on dog sterilization to control its number.

Gurunath Gaikar, a corporator from Kharghar at Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has given a written complaint to the civic authority after the menace of stray dogs increased across the node. He informed that there has been a rise in the dogs’ population across the node. “More than 12 dogs were sterilized on Wednesday and the drive is expected to continue as the number of stray dogs are quite high,” said Gaikar.