Navi Mumbai: Stone hurled at NCP woman office-bearer's car

Representational pic

Navi Mumbai: An unidentified person has been booked for hurling a stone at the car of Bhawna Ghanekar, who is the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) women's cell state general secretary. Ghanekar escaped unhurt in the incident which occurred on Wednesday night when she was returning home after attending a function.

According to the Uran police, the incident took place around 8.30 pm when there was complete darkness along the stretch.

Prashant Patil, a senior NCP leader from Uran, informed that she was returning after attending a Lord Ganesh's idol immersion from the Dronagiri node. Long back, Ghanekar held the post of NCP Uran city president.

After the incident, a team of cops rushed to the spot. Senior inspector Sunil Patil said that a case has been registered and the investigation is going on.