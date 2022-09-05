Navi Mumbai: ST bus driver booked for hitting buffaloes in Uran | Unsplash

Uran police registered a case against the driver of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) for allegedly killing three buffaloes. The bus driver had reportedly hit the mammals by bus last week near Dastan Phata in Jaisai in Uran.

As per the complainant, Santosh Thakur, the overspeeding bus hit three buffaloes along the road around 9.30 pm on September 1 and fled.

Thakur is a farmer and he was living on the income from milk sold from these buffaloes. However, after the incident, the survival of his family was jeopardised.

Meanwhile, the Uran police registered a case against the driver of the state transport under sections 279, 428, and 429 of IPC and section 11 (1) C of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act including the Motor Vehicle Act 1960.