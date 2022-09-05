e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: ST bus driver booked for hitting buffaloes in Uran

Navi Mumbai: ST bus driver booked for hitting buffaloes in Uran

As per the complainant, Santosh Thakur, the overspeeding bus hit three buffaloes along the road around 9.30 pm on September 1 and fled.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, September 05, 2022, 03:45 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: ST bus driver booked for hitting buffaloes in Uran | Unsplash

Uran police registered a case against the driver of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) for allegedly killing three buffaloes. The bus driver had reportedly hit the mammals by bus last week near Dastan Phata in Jaisai in Uran.

As per the complainant, Santosh Thakur, the overspeeding bus hit three buffaloes along the road around 9.30 pm on September 1 and fled.

Thakur is a farmer and he was living on the income from milk sold from these buffaloes. However, after the incident, the survival of his family was jeopardised.

Meanwhile, the Uran police registered a case against the driver of the state transport under sections 279, 428, and 429 of IPC and section 11 (1) C of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act including the Motor Vehicle Act 1960.

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: City to witness light rainfall over the week

Mumbai updates: City to witness light rainfall over the week

Navi Mumbai: ST bus driver booked for hitting buffaloes in Uran

Navi Mumbai: ST bus driver booked for hitting buffaloes in Uran

Ganeshotsav 2022: Amit Shah visits Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja with CM Eknath Shinde, Devendra...

Ganeshotsav 2022: Amit Shah visits Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja with CM Eknath Shinde, Devendra...

Navi Mumbai: Active cases of COVID over 700, reports nearly 100 new cases

Navi Mumbai: Active cases of COVID over 700, reports nearly 100 new cases

Maharashtra: Governor Koshiyari allows withdrawal of 12 MLC nominees proposed by MVA

Maharashtra: Governor Koshiyari allows withdrawal of 12 MLC nominees proposed by MVA