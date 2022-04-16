Navi Mumbai: Sri Vara Siddhi Vinayaka Seva Samaj holds Guru Peyarchi in Vashi

Sri Vara Siddhi Vinayaka Seva Samaj (SVSVSS) Vashi celebrated the transition of Lord Guru (Lord Jupiter) from Kumbham to Meenam Rasi (Aquarius to Pisces) by performing Guru Peyarchi Homam at its temple premises on Thursday, April 14. Over 100 devotees attended the auspicious event.

The day began with an Abishegham to Lord Guru in the Navagraha Mandir performed by Krishnamurthy Vadhiyar. Lord Guru and other Grahams were well attired and decorated for the occasion.

Brahmashri Venkatesh Ganapadigal performed the homams along with Brahmin pandits. There were Navagraha Homam propitiating each planet, followed by Nakshaktra Homam for each of the important 27 stars from Ashwini to Revathi. Devotees sang hymns.

Ganapadigal thanked the devotees for their patronage and presence. After Poornaahudi sumptuous prasadams were given to all attendees. Incidentally, on this day (Guru Peyarchi Day) in 1998, SVSVSS got the official letter of allotment of the land for this temple.

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 10:00 AM IST