Navi Mumbai: Spend Money On Social Work Instead Of Bouquets On Birthday, Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur Tells Well Wishers

Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur | File

Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur has appealed party workers and well-wishers to not present him with bouquets, and gifts, or put up banners on his birthday, August 5. Instead, he suggested doing social work and participating in community services on the occasion.

MLA Thakur said that spending money on bouquets is a waste of money which can instead be used for helping the underprivileged.

Every year on his birthday August 5, thousands of supporters and admirers express their warm wishes through bouquets, gifts, and banners. MLA Thakur says that he believes that these gestures, though thoughtful, could be redirected towards a greater cause that would benefit society at large.

He stressed the significance of collective efforts in uplifting the community.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)