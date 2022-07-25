Navi Mumbai: Special vaccination camp for ex-servicemen in Kharghar

Representative Image | ANI

Navi Mumbai: A special vaccination camp for ex-servicemen was organised in Kharghar where more than 100 former defence personnel and other residents took the precautionary dose.

The camp was organised by the former BJP corporator Netra Kiran Patil in coordination with the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Residents of Regency Christ, Kesar Garden, and Jalvayu Vihar Society turned out at the vaccination camp for the Covid’s booster dose. The free vaccination camp was organized on Saturday and Sunday.

Ex-servicemen thanked Patil for providing a booster dose of covid vaccine in their own society.

Patil informed that the vaccination camp was organized under the Covid Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav.

“Social worker Kiran Patil from Kharghar made a special contribution in organizing the camp,” said Netra Patil.

Union Health Department, under the 'Covid 19 Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav' for a period of 75 days from July 15 to September 30, citizens above 18 years of age will be given free precautionary doses.

Those who have completed 26 weeks or six months can take the precautionary dose. The free precautionary dose is available for 75 days, started from July 15.