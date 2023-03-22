 Navi Mumbai: Speaker to give discourse on Draupadi at Marathi Sahitya Mandir on April 1
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Speaker to give discourse on Draupadi at Marathi Sahitya Mandir on April 1

Navi Mumbai: Speaker to give discourse on Draupadi at Marathi Sahitya Mandir on April 1

It will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and is the first such discourse in Navi Mumbai.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 10:49 PM IST
article-image

Those looking forward to knowing more about Draupadi, a character from the Mahabharata, can hear an English discourse on her by Sri Dushyanth Sridhar on April 1 at the Marathi Sahitya Mandir, Vashi. It will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and is the first such discourse in Navi Mumbai.

An alumni of BITS Pilani, Sridhar is known for his discourses in Sanskrit, Tamil and English that focus on the scriptures of Shri Bhashyam, Gita Bhashyam, Rahasya-traya Saram, and Bhagavad Vishayam. Born to a Tamil family in Bengaluru, his parents enrolled him to learn Sanskrit and the Vedas. After finishing schooling in Bengaluru and Chennai, he studied chemical engineering at BITS Pilani. By the time of his graduation, he had already given several upanyasams (religious discourse lectures).

After spending time doing corporate jobs including Mumbai, Sridhar decided to become a full time religious scholar in 2016, after which he gave lectures both in person and on television. He has delivered lectures in several countries and on YouTube.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kingfisher ‘camouflaged’ loans to Vijay Mallya’s F1 team: CBI

Kingfisher ‘camouflaged’ loans to Vijay Mallya’s F1 team: CBI

MMRDA under debt ₹60,000 Cr debt, projects undertaken without thought: Jayant Patil

MMRDA under debt ₹60,000 Cr debt, projects undertaken without thought: Jayant Patil

Mumbai: Second AC double-decker e-bus starts plying with modifications suggested by passengers

Mumbai: Second AC double-decker e-bus starts plying with modifications suggested by passengers

Navi Mumbai: Two held in chain-snatching cases, 12 cases solved

Navi Mumbai: Two held in chain-snatching cases, 12 cases solved

Maharashtra approves district-level road safety plan

Maharashtra approves district-level road safety plan