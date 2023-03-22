Navi Mumbai: Speaker to give discourse on Draupadi at Marathi Sahitya Mandir on April 1

Those looking forward to knowing more about Draupadi, a character from the Mahabharata, can hear an English discourse on her by Sri Dushyanth Sridhar on April 1 at the Marathi Sahitya Mandir, Vashi. It will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and is the first such discourse in Navi Mumbai.

An alumni of BITS Pilani, Sridhar is known for his discourses in Sanskrit, Tamil and English that focus on the scriptures of Shri Bhashyam, Gita Bhashyam, Rahasya-traya Saram, and Bhagavad Vishayam. Born to a Tamil family in Bengaluru, his parents enrolled him to learn Sanskrit and the Vedas. After finishing schooling in Bengaluru and Chennai, he studied chemical engineering at BITS Pilani. By the time of his graduation, he had already given several upanyasams (religious discourse lectures).

After spending time doing corporate jobs including Mumbai, Sridhar decided to become a full time religious scholar in 2016, after which he gave lectures both in person and on television. He has delivered lectures in several countries and on YouTube.