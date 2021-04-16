Navi Mumbai: Son booked for abandoning 85-year-old mother in Taloja

Taloja police booked a 50-year-old man from Thane for allegedly abandoning his 85-year-old mother. The old woman approached the police after she was forced to leave home by one of her relatives in Taloja where she was living for the past five months.

Police said, the old woman identified as Shevanti Shinde was staying with one of her relatives at Taloja for the past five years. However, around a month ago, she went to stay with another relative near Ghot Kemp in Taloja. But something went wrong between them and the second relative almost forced her to leave the house.

Finding no place to go to, Shinde approached the police. “We kept her at an old age home for two days and tried to contact her son Ashok. Initially, the number was switched off. But we managed to speak to him and informed him about his mother. However, he refused to come and to take his mother home.”

“We then tried to contact Shinde’s married daughter who stays with her family at Khopoli but was unable to get through. Meanwhile, we also spoke to the two relatives with whom Shinde had earlier stayed at Taloja. But they too refused to take her back. Finally, on Wednesday we contacted her daughter and informed her of everything. The daughter came to the police station with her son and took the old woman with her,” Chavan said.

“Despite our repeated requests, the son Ashok did not turn up to see his mother. Therefore, we have now registered an offense against him,” he further said.

The police have booked the son under section 24 (exposure and abandonment of senior citizen) of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.

Chavan said, “This is a bailable offense. But we will not spare the accused. We will soon dispatch a team to Thane to arrest him and to produce him before the court.”