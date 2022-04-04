Navi Mumbai: Solar power mobile charging unit installed in Kharghar

Going one step further to use renewable energy, People’s Worker Party (PWP) corporator Ganesh Kadu set up a mobile charging unit at a bus stand in sector 15 in Kharghar that will function on solar energy. This is the first solar-powered mobile charging unit for common people in the Kharghar area.

On the occasion of Gudi Padwa, Balaram Patil, MLA of Konkan Shikshak constituency, inaugurated the free solar mobile charging station at Sector 15, New Panvel Bus Stand on the initiative of District Secretary, PWP, Corporator Ganesh Kadu. Patil said that this is the best gift to the environment and common citizens on Gudi Padva. “This is a state-of-the-art concept that will benefit the common man,” said Patil.

A similar solar-powered mobile charging was set up in front of Hotel Neelkamal in New Panvel for the needy citizens of the New Panvel area.

On the occasion, Panvel Municipal Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh, Leader of Opposition Pritam Mhatre, and corporators of Mahavikas Aghadi, among others were present.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 11:47 AM IST