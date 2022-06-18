e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai: Social organisation demands to improve water supply in Ghansoli

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, June 18, 2022, 05:12 PM IST
File Image

Ganesh Sakpal, President of Sanjay Uncle Social Organization has demanded from the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to solve water issues in the Ghansoli node. He alleged in a letter submitted to the civic administration that a lesser quantity of water is being supplied to the node and thus the common public is facing an acute water shortage.

In his letter, Sakpal alleged that earlier the node was getting 75 MLD of water. Now, the node has been getting hardly 20 MLD and this is the condition for the last two months.

“This has adversely affected the water supply, making it difficult for the citizens to manage day-to-day work, he said, adding that earlier, water was released by the municipal corporation twice a day for six hours. However, this too has been reduced, which is causing a great deal of inconvenience to the residents.

