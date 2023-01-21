Navi Mumbai: Six new cases of COVID-19 under NMMC; 11 active cases | Representative picture

After three new cases of COVID-19 were reported on January 20, the number of active cases under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) reached double-digits. For the past one and a half months, the number of active cases was in the single digit.

At present, the number of active cases in the NMMC area is 11. On January 19, the civic body had seen 6 new cases.

Rigorous testing

As per the data shared by the civic body, one patient was discharged on January 19. The civic body has been conducting around 3500 to 4000 tests per day.

So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 17,59,675 RT PCR and 25,16,119 antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic.

So far, a total of 2057 people have died due to Covid infections. NMMC has closed its all Covid care centre as Covid cases are under control.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)