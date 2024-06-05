Navi Mumbai: Sisters Flung Out Of BEST Bus Due To Rash Driving

Sita (right) and Soni (left) |

Navi Mumbai: A BEST bus driver has been booked by Koparkhairane police for negligent and rash driving after two passengers from his bus fell down from the bus while he took a sharp turn. Both the passengers are currently in ICU with serious injuries. The incident happened on June 1 at around 6 pm and the FIR was registered on Tuesday after one of the victims was in a condition to give statement to the police.

The women identified as Soni Wagh (30) and Sita Wagh (32) from Bhim nagar in Rabale, are sisters and had boarded bus no 513 from Koparkhairane at 6 pm on June 1 towards Ghansoli. The driver identified as Swapnil Bhagwat Devare took a sharp turn while heading towards the connecting bridge to Mahape. The turn was so sharp and rash that the women who were standing inside the bus lost their balance and got thrown out of the bus from the rear door onto the road causing severe injuries.

According to Koparkhaiarne police, the sisters were into crab fishing and were heading home along with their mother and aunt in the evening. They catched crabs from the Koparkhairane creek during the day and later by evening, they boarded the bus They were waiting for their turn to take the ticket from the conductor when the accident happened. “After the Koparkhairane signal, there is a turn to be taken for Mahape Bridge. The bus driver oversped through the stretch and while taking turn the bus almost tilted resulting in my wife and her sister getting thrown out,” said Ganesh Pawar, husband of Soni Wagh.

After preliminary treatment at Vashi General hospital, they were shifted to Sion Hospital for severe head injuries. From there, the family took them to a private hospital in Dombivali as there were no brain surgeons available at Sion hospital. Soni has received multiple stitches on the head and Sita has suffered extensive injuries on the body.