Navi Mumbai: Sion resident dies after being hit by truck in Sanpada | PTI

A 39-year-old truck driver was arrested after a 30-year-old man died after being hit by the vehicle in Sanpada along the Sion-Panvel highway last week. The truck also damaged two autorickshaws, standing on the road.

Driver arrested

The accused driver was identified as driver Fazal Mulla and he was arrested by Sanpada police for rash driving.

According to police, the deceased identified as Prashant Gajanan Patil, a resident of Pratiksha Nagar in Sion had come to Taloja along with his friend Akash to attend a family function.

While returning he took a cab from Taloja and got down at Sanpada highway.

Patil was talking over the phone when the incident happened

His friend Akash walked a little away from the road, Patil was talking over the phone standing at the bus stand. Suddenly the truck came and hit him before ramming into two auto-rickshaws.

Patil was injured severely and was rushed to hospital, however he succumbed to his injuries. Later the Sanpada police arrested the truck driver.