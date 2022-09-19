Navi Mumbai: Silver jewellery worth Rs 5.8 lakh stolen from Kamothe

Representative Pic |

A gang of thieves made a hole in a common wall of a jewellery shop and stole 15 kg of silver in Kamothe on Sunday night. They used a gas cutter to cut the locker. According to police, the incident took place at Lakshmi Jewellers in Vasant Bahar Society in sector 11 in Kamothe.

According to police, the theft was committed between 9.30 pm on Sunday to 9 am Monday, September 19 when the shop was closed.

Suresh Mangilal Kumawat,39, the owner of the shop and the complainant informed his shop worker on Monday morning that the theft was committed when he opened the shop in the morning. The jewellery shop is located at shop number 9 of the building.

According to police, the shop was broken from behind to get access. “There is a hole of around two feet round and the locker was cut with a gas cutter,” said an official from Kamothe police station. He added that around silver and other items worth Rs 5.8 lakh were stolen from the shop.

Meanwhile, a case of theft was registered at Kamothe police against an unknown person under sections 380, 454 and 457 of IPC and started the investigation.