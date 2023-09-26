Navi Mumbai: Shivsai Mandal Of Ghansoli Honours Sanitation Workers With Aarti |

Navi Mumbai: Ganeshotsav Mandals preserve the heritage of unity and social awareness by conducting various philanthropic activities during Ganeshotsav. Every year, Ganpati mandals come up with unique initiatives to give respect to every stakeholder of the society.

A similar distinction has been demonstrated by the Sri Shivsai Public Ganeshotsav Mandal of Ghansoli, known as the Maharaja of Ghansoli. In general, it is a tradition of Ganeshotsav Mandal to perform the Aarti in Shri Ganeshotsav by the office bearers of the Mandal, distinguished public representatives or distinguished citizens from various fields.

Breaking Previous Traditions

But breaking this tradition, Shivsai Ganeshotsav Mandal of Ghansoli has shown its uniqueness in social commitment by giving the honour of Shri's Aarti in Ganeshotsav to the sanitation workers of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

Cleanliness is the identity of Navi Mumbai and NMMC has kept its ranking high at the national level. Day and night, these sanitation workers carry out their responsibility of cleaning the city very honestly. It is because of his dedicated work that NMMC has always been at the forefront of cleanliness.

Therefore, by honouring the charitable work of these sanitation workers and showing a kind of gratitude for their work, the Shivsai Ganeshotsav mandals of Ghansoli have not only honoured their charitable work but also raised the value of sanitation worker’s dignity. Shivsai Ganeshotsav Mandal Ghansoli is being praised from all levels for this action.

