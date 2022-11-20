Navi Mumbai: Shiv Sena to protest in Kharghar against MP Sudhansu Trivedi and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Maharashtra BJP governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari | Photo: PTI

Navi Mumbai: The Kharghar unit of Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray Shiv Sena will stage a protest on Monday morning against MP Sudhansu Trivedi and governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for the alleged remark on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the Shiv Sena Central Office, Sector-3 Belpada in Kharghar, at 11 a.m.

The outfit alleges that they both have insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and they will hold a public protest against them. They said that they will demand an apology from Governor Koshyari and MP Trivedi for their remarks. All office-bearers of the women's front and Yuva Sena will attend the protest.