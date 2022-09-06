e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Shiv Sena demands to reopen toilets at Kharghar toll plaza

Navi Mumbai: Shiv Sena demands to reopen toilets at Kharghar toll plaza

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, September 06, 2022, 10:26 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Shiv Sena demands to reopen toilets at Kharghar toll plaza | Unsplash

The Raigad district of Shiv Sena has written to the administration of Kharghar Toll plaza to open the closed toilet which has been closed for a long time. This has been creating problems for motorists going for a nature call.

Shirish Gharat, the district president met the official of Kharghar Toll plaza official and handed over a letter demanding the same. Gharat said that the toilet at the toll plaza is closed and this needs to be reopened. “The toilets should be opened and cleaned for motorists using the road,” said Gharat, adding that toilets on the highway should be opened round the clock with a water facility.

In absence of a toilet, people using the road, especially women face a lot of trouble. The Toll Plaza administration assured that the toilets would be made available after necessary repair works.

Read Also
Mumbai: Central Railway to run 10 special trains for Ganesh Visarjan
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Alliance between Shinde camp-MNS on cards? Here's what we know so far

Mumbai updates: Alliance between Shinde camp-MNS on cards? Here's what we know so far

Cyrus Mistry's death: Experts raise concern over safety measures on roads, slew of measures required...

Cyrus Mistry's death: Experts raise concern over safety measures on roads, slew of measures required...

Thane: Over 11,000 Ganesh idols along with 1,003 Gauris immersed on sixth day of Ganeshotsav

Thane: Over 11,000 Ganesh idols along with 1,003 Gauris immersed on sixth day of Ganeshotsav

Mumbai: Dy Chief Ticket Inspector beaten by two passengers without tickets

Mumbai: Dy Chief Ticket Inspector beaten by two passengers without tickets

Pay fine of Rs. 5,000 each or serve 30 days in prison: For inaction on mosquito breeding in Mumbai...

Pay fine of Rs. 5,000 each or serve 30 days in prison: For inaction on mosquito breeding in Mumbai...