Navi Mumbai: Shiv Sena demands to reopen toilets at Kharghar toll plaza

The Raigad district of Shiv Sena has written to the administration of Kharghar Toll plaza to open the closed toilet which has been closed for a long time. This has been creating problems for motorists going for a nature call.

Shirish Gharat, the district president met the official of Kharghar Toll plaza official and handed over a letter demanding the same. Gharat said that the toilet at the toll plaza is closed and this needs to be reopened. “The toilets should be opened and cleaned for motorists using the road,” said Gharat, adding that toilets on the highway should be opened round the clock with a water facility.

In absence of a toilet, people using the road, especially women face a lot of trouble. The Toll Plaza administration assured that the toilets would be made available after necessary repair works.

