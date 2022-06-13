Navi Mumbai: Shiv Sena demands the construction of bus sheds on route number 56

Navi Mumbai: Shiv Sena has demanded the construction of bus stand sheds on route number 56 of Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) from the administration of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC). The particular bus route runs between Mansarover railway station and Kalamboli.

Under the guidance of Shiv Sena Kamothe Kamothe city chief Rakesh Gowari, and Sachin Manohar Trimukhe, met Kalpita Pimple, DMC of PMC and handed over a letter demanding the construction of sheds for the bus stand.

As the monsoon is knocking at the door, sheds at bus stands will be needed for commuters. Gowari said that in absence of a shed, commuters will drench in heavy rainfall.

“All the bus stops of route number 56 of NMMT bus from Mansarovar station to Kalamboli need shedding. Commuters will suffer a lot in the rainy season. People above 60 years of age and with disabilities are the worst sufferers,” said Gowari.

He added that permanent sheds will reduce the inconvenience to the residents of Kamothe city. He also threatened that citizens and residents of the area are planning a morcha if sheds are not constructed soon.