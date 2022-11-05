e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai: Shiv Sena demands civic infrastructure in Kamothe

From street lights to lack of gardens, Sachin Trimukhe, deputy city president of Shiv Sena put all these demands before the Municipal commissioner.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, November 05, 2022, 11:48 AM IST
article-image
Shiv Sena demands civic infrastructure in Kamothe | File
Navi Mumbai: Sachin Trimukhe, Kamothe deputy city president of Shiv Sena met municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh and discussed various civic issues of Kamothe. From street lights to lack of gardens, Trimukh put all these demands before him.

Truimukh said that the population of every sector in Kamothe has increased. However, the civic infrastructure remains the same. “Many of the sewage lines are seen overflowing on roads. They need to be cleaned frequently with suction machines,” said Trimukh.

He added that the Panvel Municipal Corporation has only one jetting machine, suction car and power bucket. “Sometimes the machine breaks down and the work of cleaning sewage gets affected for a week and the residents have to face a lot of hardship,” said Trimukhe.

