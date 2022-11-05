Navi Mumbai: Shiv Sena demands civic infrastructure in Kamothe

Shiv Sena demands civic infrastructure in Kamothe | File

Navi Mumbai: Sachin Trimukhe, Kamothe deputy city president of Shiv Sena met municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh and discussed various civic issues of Kamothe. From street lights to lack of gardens, Trimukh put all these demands before him.

Truimukh said that the population of every sector in Kamothe has increased. However, the civic infrastructure remains the same. “Many of the sewage lines are seen overflowing on roads. They need to be cleaned frequently with suction machines,” said Trimukh.

He added that the Panvel Municipal Corporation has only one jetting machine, suction car and power bucket. “Sometimes the machine breaks down and the work of cleaning sewage gets affected for a week and the residents have to face a lot of hardship,” said Trimukhe.

He also highlighted the street light issue and handed over a detailed list of the nodes where the street lights are not working. In addition, he spoke about the lack of gardens in Sector-17, 18, 34, 35 and 36 in Ward No-13 and said, “Citizens and children have to go to Sector-20 for recreation purposes. It is important that there is a garden here in Kamothe as soon as possible and the same can be developed from the MP fund”.