Navi Mumbai Shelter Associates launches library for students in Hanuman Nagar

Navi Mumbai Shelter Associates (NMSA) has launched ‘Dnyanyanjyot’ library for school students and common citizens of Hanuman Nagar in Navi Mumbai.

The library was inaugurated by Deputy Sanitation Inspector Hanumant Meshram, in the presence of scholar Rajendra Bansode, social worker Suresh Gaikwad, and representatives of Shelter Associates Seema Gawde, Mangesh Kadam, Megha Vanjare, Karan Gupta, Pratiksha Kamble, Bhumika Hirve, Tejaswini Patil, Gajanan Chavan.

A senior member of Shelter Associates said that the "Dnyanyanjyot library has a collection of more than 200 books that can be read by children to adults. “It contains various books such as Constitution of India, Law and Order, Competitive Examination Guidance,” he added.

After that the Constitution of India was published. The library has been started at Buddha Vihara in Hanuman Nagar. This is a matter of satisfaction and various books will be available for reading to school children.

The Shelter Associates has also built more than 25,000 toilets in Navi Mumbai, Thane, Panvel, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Kolhapur and Sangli.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 10:05 AM IST