Navi Mumbai: Sharan Sankul Charitable Society organizes 'Shravan Sandhya' | FPJ/Amit Srivastava

Sharan Sankul Charitable Society organises a family programme, "Shravan Sandhya", to unite the Lingayat community living in Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Mumbai. Every year during Shravan month, the society holds a programme to inculcate Lingayat Dharma thought and culture in their families.

This year too, the 'Shravan Sandhya' programme was held in the auditorium of Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil College in Navi Mumbai with great enthusiasm. Sharan Sankula Sanstha has provided a platform for all through "Shravan Sandhya" to give scope to the latent art and talent within us.

From young children to senior members of the family, everyone participates in this platform. Competitions, such as painting, promise singing, fancy dress, and elocution competitions, are organised.

Many people took part in these competitions and presented their art in front of all the attendees.

The popular Marathi actress Rasika Dhamankar (popular series' Lagnachi Bedi on Star Pravah, mother of Raghava fame Rajashree) was present as the chief guest for the event and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's OSD (Officer on Special Duty) and Chief Minister's Medical Assistance Room Chief Mangesh Chivte were also present.