Navi Mumbai: SGC Mall to organise free movie screening for women on Women’s Day

Seawoods Grand Central (SGC) Mall in Navi Mumbai is offering free movie screening for all women on the occasion of Women’s Day (March 8, 2021).

Moreover, the mall will be giving free vehicle parking for all women drivers from March 5 to 8. The discounts are offered under the mall’s latest campaign, ‘Rangon Wali Khushiyan’.

The mall has dedicated the month of March to woman power. “We are celebrating the month of March as ‘Rangon Wali Khushiyan’ to celebrate the diversity of women on International Women’s Day and then the festival of Holi later in the month. We hope our specially curated offerings for the month of March would help break the monotonous routine for women and give them a little more joy,” said Rahill Nasir Ajjani, Centre Director, SGC Mall.

In association with Cinepolis, they would be giving a free screening of the movie ‘Chaos Walking’ to women on March 8. Apart from this, women shoppers at the mall will be given several freebies including a surprise voucher during Women’s Day weekend, free makeover vouchers till March 14 on nominal spending of Rs.2500. The F&B partners have also introduced Women’s Day special meals and offer for all the ladies. Over 300 brands at Seawoods Grand Central are offering special discounts on Women’s fashion, beauty and accessories until March 31.