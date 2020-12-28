Navi Mumbai: 'Severely injured' woman found on Vashi bridge wasn't 'sexually assaulted'; had slipped off moving train, she tells cops

The 25-year-old woman who was found severely injured along the railway track on the Vashi bridge was neither assaulted sexually nor pushed off from a running train. The woman who was recuperating at J J Hospital in Mumbai recorded her statement after gaining consciousness.

The woman was found with severe injuries at her head and other body parts at around 6.10 am on December 22 at Vashi bridge. She was later admitted to J J Hospital in Mumbai and she was recuperating there.

MM Makandar, deputy commissioner of police, GRP of Central Railways said that the woman informed that she slipped off a moving train and no one pushed her. “She has gained her consciousness and also responding to the doctor and police,” said Makandar. He added that the woman told the police that no one assaulted her sexually.

The woman who works as a maid in Powai had come for her personnel work to Navi Mumbai and she slipped off a moving train while going to CSMT. “She slipped off a moving train as she was standing at the gate,” said Makandar.

On the morning of December 22, she was found injured along the railway track in Vashi bridge. She was admitted to NMMC hospital and later shifted to J J Hospital. Meanwhile, the police traced her family in Titwala.

Initially, it was believed that she might have been assaulted sexually and then pushed off a moving train. However, the Vashi GRP could not find anyone boarded or deboarded in the CCTV recording. Later the police also investigated the involvement of a known one.