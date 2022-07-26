Navi Mumbai: Separate ward for dengue and malaria patients at Vashi civic hospital

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) | File Image

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has set up a separate ward for dengue and malaria patients at the civic hospital in Vashi. This year so far, seven cases of dengue have already been reported.

The civic body will also take penal action against housing societies that do not allow civic officials for the inspections.

Dengue and malaria cases are mostly reported during the rainy season and post-monsoon. Since this year seven cases of dengue and nine cases of malaria have already been reported in the city, civic chief Abhijit Bangar held a meeting of health officials to chalk out a plan.

In the meeting, he directed officials to review the last two years' data on dengue and malaria cases and pay attention to those areas. As construction sites are risky in terms of mosquito breeding, he asked to pay more strict attention to it.

After a fortnight of rainfall, at many places, water has been stagnant for the past few days and there is a huge possibility of mosquito breeding.

The civic chief has also directed the medical officers and concerned urban health posts to pay close attention to the search operation for mosquito breeding places and the fumigation operation in the NMMC area. He has asked to accompany at least one female employee on the search team.

Bangar further directed that penal action should be taken against the societies that refuse entry for obstructing social health proceedings.

During the meeting, Bangar was directed to set up a separate ward for the treatment of malaria and dengue patients in Vashi Municipal Hospital. He also directed that dengue patients should be provided platelets by the municipal corporation.

Meanwhile, health officials have been directed to create awareness about the symptoms of swine flu and the precautions to be taken to prevent it from spreading.

