Navi Mumbai: Senior IRS official Dr Sachin Mote serves society on his birthday

Setting an example of humanity, assistant Commissioner of Income Tax Dr Sachin Mote, being a doctor himself, examined patients on his birthday. Dr Mote is an MBBS and he held a free health check-up camp for poor patients at Swami Samarth temple in Kalamboli on Saturday.

He also distributed educational materials and fruits to the students of an orphanage.

Dr Mote said that he always wanted to serve society and this is the best way to give back to society. Normally, there is a different view of the general public view of these officials. However, Dr Mote showed his social commitment, sensitivity and faith in society.

During the health check-up camp, women were guided on various ailments including menopause. Adolescent girls were given proper guidance. Zilla Parishad School students were given school materials on the occasion.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 08:15 PM IST