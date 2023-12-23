Navi Mumbai: Senior Citizens Above 65 Years To Travel Free In NMMT Buses

File

Close on the heels of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT), public transport undertaking of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), has made travel easy and trouble free for senior citizens. With this, the undertaking has become the first civic transport body to make travel free for those above 65 years of age.

“Taking a step further to the MSRTC’s decision of making travel free for the people above 75 years of age, we have reduced the age limit and made travel free for those above 65 years of age,” a senior NMMT official said not wishing to be named.

He added that with this decision, NMMT has become the first civic transport body in the state to extend this concession to the senior citizens. “The people will just have to produce the proof of their residence in the NMMC area and age to avail the benefit. Our endeavour is to make travel trouble-free for seniors within NMMT limits and this is our small initiative towards their empowerment,” the official added.

567 buses on 74 routes

NMMT plies around 567 buses on 74 routes, thereby helping around 1.80 lakh passengers reach their destination daily. Besides operating within NMMC jurisdiction, the NMMT also provides services to surrounding cities such as Thane, Mumbai, Kalyan, Dombivali, Uran, Khopoli etc.

Earlier, in an effort to prevent disturbance to the passengers and following several complaints from the passengers, NMMT restricted the use of mobile phones on its buses. The decision is taken to increase efficiency and offer quality travel to the passengers.

NMMT appeals citizens to restrain from playing music, videos loudly in buses

“We have not banned the people from using mobile phones, but have requested the passengers to observe constraints from playing music and videos loudly. This is to ensure that the people travel peacefully. If commuters want to see any video or listen to the music, they can do so by using earphones. This way they can entertain themselves without disturbing others,” the official said.

“We will not be taking any action against the offenders but the immediate NMMT employee or official has been empowered to reprimand the offenders so that travel becomes peaceful for all,” the official said and appealed to the people to voluntarily come forward and register a complaint against any fellow passengers if he or she is trying to create trouble for them.

Action can be taken against passengers causing such disturbances under Bombay Police Act sections 38/1, 2, and 112 which gives the power to prohibit the continuance of music, sound, or noise and deals with the issue of Misbehaviour with intention to provoke a breach of the peace, the official concluded.