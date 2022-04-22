Navi Mumbai: Senior citizen from Nerul loses Rs 1.25 lakh in cyber fraud

A 74-year-old Seawoods resident lost Rs 1.25 lakh to a cyber fraudster while activating his mobile sim card. The victim downloaded an app to facilitate the transfer of Rs 10 to activate the sim card, but ended up losing the money from his bank account, said police.

The complainant is a retired person and his sim card was not operational for the past two months. Police said that on March 31, he received a call at his other number and the caller identified himself as the customer care executive of the mobile service provider. The caller informed that his number was not operational and he would assist in reactivating the sim.

According to police, the caller asked the complainant to check on the mobile service provider app whether the number is active or not. Later he asked to transfer Rs 10 through the mobile service provider app. The complainant transferred Rs 10 through the app, but the caller informed him that that he did not receive it. Later the call operator asked him to download some app. The complainant followed his instructions and transferred Rs 10.

However, soon after the transfer, he received three OTP on his mobile number and three transactions of Rs. 25000, Rs. 49,999, and Rs. 50,000 was done and a total of Rs. 1,24,999 were transferred from his bank account. When the complainant contacted the customer care of the bank, he was informed that he was cheated. Later he approached the NRI Coastal police station and registered a case of cheating under section 66D of the IT Act.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 06:57 PM IST