 Navi Mumbai: Senior Citizen Booked For Flashing At 12-Year-Old Neighbour
Navi Mumbai: Senior Citizen Booked For Flashing At 12-Year-Old Neighbour

The girl's parents approached the police with a complaint, after which a case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused, he said.

Monday, July 17, 2023
The Navi Mumbai police have registered an offence against a senior citizen who allegedly flashed his 12-year-old neighbour, an official said on Monday.

The 65-year-old accused allegedly flashed and made obscene gestures at the girl who lived opposite his house over the last two days, an official said.

The girl's parents approached the police with a complaint, after which a case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused, he said. 

article-image

