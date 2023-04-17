Navi Mumbai: Seminar on National Education Policy 2020 to be held at CKT College | Representative Image

Changu Kana Thakur College (Autonomous) at Khanda Colony, Panvel (Representative) Janardan Bhagat Shikshan Prasarak Sanstha will hold a seminar on “National Education Policy 2020: Prospects and Challenges” on April 18 from 3 pm. The seminar will be organised in association with the Internal Quality Assurance Room and MKCL Shahu Institute of Information Technology Pvt. Ltd.

Chairman of Janardan Bhagat Shikshan Prasarak Sanstha, former MP, Ramsheth Thakur will preside over this program while Vivek Sawant, the chief guide and former managing director of MKCL will be present.

Vivek Sawant special guidance on NEP's prospects and challenges

Representatives of various colleges of Raigad district will participate in this program. On this occasion, Vivek Sawant will give special guidance to all the attendees on the topic “National Education Policy 2020: Prospects and Challenges”.

In addition, MLA Prashant Thakur, member of the executive board of the organization, Secretary of the organization Dr ST Gade, Principal Dr SK Patil, as well as heads of Arts, Commerce and Science faculties and heads of various departments will be present.