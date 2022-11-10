e-Paper Get App
Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, November 10, 2022, 08:29 PM IST
Navi Mumbai sees just 14 cases of Covid-19 on November 10, active cases now at 70
For the second consecutive day, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) saw new cases of Covid-19 in single digits. On November 10, only 14 new cases of Covid-19 were reported. This has also brought down the number of active cases to under 100.

Meanwhile, 22 patients were discharged on November 8 and active cases stand at 70.

At present, 52 people are in home isolation, and the remaining are getting treatment at different hospitals in the city.

On November 10, the civic body conducted 944 RT PCR tests and 1,163 Antigen tests. So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 16,87,284 RT PCR and 24,32,895 antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic

So far, a total of 2057 people have died due to Covid infections. NMMC has closed its all Covid care centre as Covid cases are under control.

