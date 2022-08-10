Navi Mumbai sees 79 new cases of COVID on August 9 (Representative Image) | PTI

A total of 79 new cases of COVID-19 were reported under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on August 9. At present, the number of active cases stands at 438.

While June saw a sharp rise and then started dropping by the end of the month. The trend continued during July. However, for the last five days, more than 50 cases of COVID-19 were reported in the city.

At present, 331 people are in home isolation, and the rest are getting treatment in different hospitals. On August 9, a total of 74 patients got discharged.

During June, two COVID deaths were reported while one person died in July taking the total number of deaths to 2052 due to COVID-19 infection.

On August 9, the civic body conducted 874 RT PCR tests and 1026 Antigen tests. So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 15,57,677 RT PCR and 22,82,233 antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic.