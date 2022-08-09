e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai sees 56 new cases of COVID on August 8

At present, 336 people are in home isolation, and one patient is getting treatment at the COVID care centre of NMMC.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, August 09, 2022, 01:50 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai sees 56 new cases of COVID on August 8 | AP

A total of 56 new cases of COVID were reported under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on August 8. At present, the number of active cases stands at 433.

While June saw a sharp rise and then started dropping by the end of the month. The trend continued during July. However, for the last four days, more than 50 cases of COVID-19 were reported in the city.

At present, 336 people are in home isolation, and one patient is getting treatment at the COVID care centre of NMMC. On August 8, a total of 41 patients got discharged.

During June, two COVID-19 deaths and one death in July were reported taking the total number of deaths to 2052 due to coronavirus infection.

On August 8, the civic body conducted 2621 RT PCR tests and 3141 Antigen tests. So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 15,56,803 RT PCR and 22,81,207 antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic.

HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai sees 56 new cases of COVID on August 8

RECENT STORIES

Bihar political crisis: RJD likely to extend support to Nitish Kumar as he ends alliance with BJP

Bihar political crisis: RJD likely to extend support to Nitish Kumar as he ends alliance with BJP

Caught on camera: Security guard in Pakistan's Karachi kicks pregnant woman, arrested

Caught on camera: Security guard in Pakistan's Karachi kicks pregnant woman, arrested

Nitish Kumar does it again; jumps NDA ship to float UPA in Bihar

Nitish Kumar does it again; jumps NDA ship to float UPA in Bihar

Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: CM says govt committed to people's welfare

Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: CM says govt committed to people's welfare

Tamil Nadu: 52-year-old miniature artist paints Tiranga in his right eye

Tamil Nadu: 52-year-old miniature artist paints Tiranga in his right eye