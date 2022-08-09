Navi Mumbai sees 56 new cases of COVID on August 8 | AP

A total of 56 new cases of COVID were reported under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on August 8. At present, the number of active cases stands at 433.

While June saw a sharp rise and then started dropping by the end of the month. The trend continued during July. However, for the last four days, more than 50 cases of COVID-19 were reported in the city.

At present, 336 people are in home isolation, and one patient is getting treatment at the COVID care centre of NMMC. On August 8, a total of 41 patients got discharged.

During June, two COVID-19 deaths and one death in July were reported taking the total number of deaths to 2052 due to coronavirus infection.

On August 8, the civic body conducted 2621 RT PCR tests and 3141 Antigen tests. So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 15,56,803 RT PCR and 22,81,207 antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic.